PHOTOS: Uorfi aka Urfi Javed looks gorgeous in shimmery saree like a gown; check out her floral headgear

Urfi Javed was one of several celebrities who attended the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event on Sunday evening. The gala was a star-studded event.

Uorfi Javed's daring and gorgeous fashion choices have once again caught the attention of many. The Internet celebrity recently graced the red carpet at the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, showing off her fusion style.

Uorfi exuded total queen vibes in a dark blue saree she fashioned like a gown. She completed the ensemble with a flowery headpiece, which highlighted her red carpet choice. Uorfi's dress choices may be unique, but her ethnic looks are undeniably striking.



On Sunday, December 8, Uorfi completed her ensemble with a tight bun hairstyle, pearl earrings, and trademark rings. She went for glitter and just the proper amount of eyeliner, followed by those strong black lips.

The diva posed for the photographers on the red carpet and spoke with them briefly before entering the auditorium. Uorfi chose a light glam cosmetics look. She maintained her foundation fresh and dewy. on add glitz, she applied shimmering eyeshadow on her eyelids.

She finished with eyeliner and mascara to add drama to her lashes. She chose delicate contours and blush for a natural shine. She completed her appearance with a bright red lip. She kept the accessories basic, opting for pearl earrings and rings.

Besides Uorfi, several other celebs attended the event on Sunday evening, including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Manushi Chhillar, and Manish Malhotra.

Latest Videos