PHOTOS: Uorfi aka Urfi Javed looks gorgeous in shimmery saree like a gown; check out her floral headgear

Urfi Javed was one of several celebrities who attended the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event on Sunday evening. The gala was a star-studded event.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 12:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Uorfi Javed's daring and gorgeous fashion choices have once again caught the attention of many. The Internet celebrity recently graced the red carpet at the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, showing off her fusion style.

article_image2

Uorfi exuded total queen vibes in a dark blue saree she fashioned like a gown. She completed the ensemble with a flowery headpiece, which highlighted her red carpet choice. Uorfi's dress choices may be unique, but her ethnic looks are undeniably striking. 
 

article_image3

On Sunday, December 8, Uorfi completed her ensemble with a tight bun hairstyle, pearl earrings, and trademark rings. She went for glitter and just the proper amount of eyeliner, followed by those strong black lips.

article_image4

The diva posed for the photographers on the red carpet and spoke with them briefly before entering the auditorium. Uorfi chose a light glam cosmetics look. She maintained her foundation fresh and dewy. on add glitz, she applied shimmering eyeshadow on her eyelids.

article_image5

She finished with eyeliner and mascara to add drama to her lashes. She chose delicate contours and blush for a natural shine. She completed her appearance with a bright red lip. She kept the accessories basic, opting for pearl earrings and rings.

article_image6

Besides Uorfi, several other celebs attended the event on Sunday evening, including Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Manushi Chhillar, and Manish Malhotra.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..' NTI

Rakul Preet Singh gives health update on recovery from back injury, says 'much better now..'

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra stuns everyone by nominating best friend Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details RBA

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post calls out people with limited brain RBA

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post, calls out people with ‘limited brain’

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say RBA

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai planning for second child? Here's what actor has to say

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH) shk

'Kathmullahs dangerous for country': Allahabad HC judge's controversial speech at VHP event sparks row (WATCH)

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Kia Sonet to Nissan Magnite: 5 best turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters NTI

5 Essential tips to take care of your newborn baby in winters

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon