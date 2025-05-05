(PHOTOS) Throwback to Princess Diana's ONLY Met Gala appearance
As the Met Gala red carpet unfurls for another year of extravagant couture and headline-grabbing fashion, it’s impossible not to look back at one of the event’s most unexpected and unforgettable moments—Princess Diana’s sole appearance in 1996
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
As we gear up for Met Gala 2025, here's a throwback to one of Met Gala's most iconic moments. It was when Princess Diana, fresh from her divorce with then Prince Charles attended the event. Flying in from London on the Concorde, she arrived in New York and made her way to the Met steps with the poise of someone completely in command of her narrative. This wasn’t a royal obligation—it was Diana asserting herself, stylishly and unapologetically.
A Bold Take on Dior
The event’s theme celebrated Dior, and Diana’s dress—a navy slip trimmed with black lace—was designed by John Galliano, newly appointed as the brand’s creative director. What made the look truly memorable, however, was her personal twist. Galliano later expressed that he was taken aback upon seeing her remove the corset element he had originally included. In his view, this unexpected move transformed the design, making it more fluid, sensual, and true to Diana's newly embraced freedom
Symbolic Accessories That Spoke Volumes
Diana’s choice of accessories was as intentional as her outfit. She wore a sapphire-and-pearl choker previously seen during some of her most iconic public moments—including the night of Prince Charles’s televised confession and her White House dance with John Travolta. She also sported her famous sapphire engagement ring, worn boldly on her left hand—no longer as a royal symbol, but as a personal emblem of strength and continuity. Even her handbag—a smaller version of a piece gifted by France’s First Lady—was later renamed “Lady Dior” in her honor, reflecting her influence on global fashion.
Fashion as Empowerment
What truly elevated Diana’s Met Gala moment was the meaning behind it. It wasn't just about glamour; it was a public expression of liberation, individuality, and self-reclamation. Without a tiara or official title, she managed to command attention and admiration through authenticity and elegance. Commentators like Barbara Walters described her as a work of art, while Galliano later acknowledged that her bold choice made the dress even more sensuous. In a world of increasingly performative fashion, Diana’s appearance remains a timeless reminder that true style comes from owning one's story.