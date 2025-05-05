Image Credit : Getty

As we gear up for Met Gala 2025, here's a throwback to one of Met Gala's most iconic moments. It was when Princess Diana, fresh from her divorce with then Prince Charles attended the event. Flying in from London on the Concorde, she arrived in New York and made her way to the Met steps with the poise of someone completely in command of her narrative. This wasn’t a royal obligation—it was Diana asserting herself, stylishly and unapologetically.