PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding look goes viral; check out her unseen pictures

Sobhita Dhulipala has revealed fresh photos from her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. In her solo pictures from her wedding, she channelled her inner goddess.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala released a collection of solo photos from her lavish wedding to Naga Chaitanya. The actress channelled her inner goddess at her wedding by wearing a gold Kanjivaram saree.
 

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita wed in a private ceremony on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Numerous actors, directors, and film industry colleagues attended their wedding.

article_image3

Five days after her wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala released some stunning photos with Naga Chaitanya. These photographs provide a look into the traditional Telugu traditions observed throughout the wedding.
 

article_image4

After their wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya went to Srisailam Mallikarjuna shrine with Nagarjuna. This marked their first public appearance as a married couple.

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have dated for two years. They got engaged on August 8 in front of family and close friends.  

article_image6

Celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Karthi, and Anurag Kashyap attended the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

article_image7

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first public appearance after their wedding on December 67th. They were seen by cameras while visiting the Srisailam shrine in Andhra Pradesh with Nagarjuna.

article_image8

Soon after Sobhita shared the pictures, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Congratulations guys! The best of all things, always! @sobhitad." Meanwhile, their fans showered them with love and blessings.

