PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding look goes viral; check out her unseen pictures

Sobhita Dhulipala has revealed fresh photos from her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. In her solo pictures from her wedding, she channelled her inner goddess.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita wed in a private ceremony on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Numerous actors, directors, and film industry colleagues attended their wedding.

After their wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya went to Srisailam Mallikarjuna shrine with Nagarjuna. This marked their first public appearance as a married couple.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have dated for two years. They got engaged on August 8 in front of family and close friends.

Celebrities including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Karthi, and Anurag Kashyap attended the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Soon after Sobhita shared the pictures, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Congratulations guys! The best of all things, always! @sobhitad." Meanwhile, their fans showered them with love and blessings.

