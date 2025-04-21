- Home
Akshay Kumar stuns fans with his soothing voice at wedding; Netizens left surprised – Watch
Akshay Kumar stuns fans with his soothing voice at a wedding, singing Mujh Mein Tu. His unexpected talent goes viral, leaving fans impressed and praising his versatile skills.
Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his film Kesari: Chapter 2, is making headlines again, but this time, it's not just for his powerful performance on screen. The superstar has taken the internet by storm with a heartwarming video of him singing at a wedding, leaving fans in awe of his unexpected musical talent.
At a wedding, Akshay Kumar sings 'Mujh Mein Tu.'
In the viral video, Akshay is seen seated next to a newlywed couple, as he passionately sings Mujh Mein Tu from his 2013 film Special 26. The intimate moment, with no music or autotune, shows the actor in a completely different light. As Akshay sings, the newlyweds gaze lovingly at each other, making the scene even more special. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans showering the actor with praise for his melodious voice.
Fans Celebrate Akshay’s Hidden Talent
Fans were quick to express their admiration for Akshay’s singing skills. One user commented, “Bro, he sings so well,” while another fan wrote, “I think no one knew he could sing so well.” A third fan added, “His voice is so rich on this track! Akki needs to try out songs!! Lovely!” The actor’s ability to captivate his audience even with a simple wedding performance speaks volumes about his versatility.
Akshay Kumar’s Previous Singing Ventures
This isn’t the first time Akshay has surprised his fans with his musical abilities. He had previously sung the same track at another wedding, impressing audiences once again. What makes this even more interesting is that Akshay lent his voice to the original version of Mujh Mein Tu back in 2013, adding a personal touch to his performance.
The Actor's Views on Singing in Movies
Akshay Kumar has always been open about exploring different facets of his career, including singing. Speaking about actors turning singers, he once shared, "What is wrong in actors singing a song? In Hollywood, individuals sing and act simultaneously. It is a difficult thing to do." Akshay’s perspective reflects his willingness to embrace challenges and expand his horizons, which is a testament to his versatile skill set.
Akshay Kumar in Kesari: Chapter 2
In the meantime, Akshay Kumar is still praised for his performance in Kesari: Chapter 2 as lawyer-nationalist Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair. Co-starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the film has garnered praise for Akshay’s powerful performance, adding to his already impressive body of work.
As Akshay continues to surprise fans with his diverse talents, it’s clear that the actor’s multi-faceted skills go far beyond just acting, leaving fans excited to see what he’ll do next.