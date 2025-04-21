Kesari Chapter 2 Box-office Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer earns THIS on the weekend
Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' continues its strong performance at the box office, achieving its highest collection on Sunday. Read on for the latest box office figures and details about the film's success
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 08:54 AM
1 Min read
Released on April 18, the film directed by Karan Singh Tyagi has shown consistent growth at the box office, at least for the first three days.
While 'Kesari Chapter 2' starring Akshay Kumar collected ₹7.75 crore on its first day, its earnings jumped by 25.81% on the second day to ₹9.75 crore.
As per sacnilk.com, the film's earnings on Sunday reached ₹12.25 crore, marking a 25.64% growth compared to Saturday.
The total collection of 'Kesari Chapter 2' in India for the first weekend reached approximately ₹29.75 crore. The film's worldwide collection has reached around ₹45 crore.
'Kesari Chapter 2' tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair, who exposed the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and unmasked General Dyer.
The film also stars R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and Regina Cassandra alongside Akshay Kumar.
