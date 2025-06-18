(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Kangana Ranaut's Manali home
Exclusive glimpses into Kangana Ranaut's luxurious Manali home! Spread across 7600 sq ft, this beautiful house boasts 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, nestled amidst the mountains like a dream
Published : Jun 18 2025, 08:00 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has built a truly luxurious bungalow in Manali. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, greenery, and hills, her home is an ideal retreat.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
Spread across 7,600 sq ft, this house is 2,000 feet above sea level and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
Kangana Ranaut's yoga room is serene and warm, with sturdy teak wood flooring. The ceiling is domed concrete, and a simple, beautiful chandelier hangs from it.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
Right next to it is the prayer room, for which the idols were brought from South India. The door is made of carved teak. The hanging bells are from Manali's Tibetan market.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
The house has a billiards table and a warm atmosphere. This house is very special, with every piece of furniture and item carefully chosen.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
Kangana's Manali home is designed with a simple yet elegant look, mostly using shades of gray and white.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
This pink-themed bedroom is incredibly luxurious, with stunning valley views from every window.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
The bed, side tables, lamps, and wardrobes were all crafted within the house. The Ralph Lauren bedspread adds a touch of style.
Image Credit : @kangana ranaut
Kangana's home evokes the feel of a UK-designed house. It resembles a grand mansion, and it's her go-to vacation spot.
