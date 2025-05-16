Kangana Ranaut’s deleted Trump post has sparked discussions about political influence on social media, highlighting the fine line public figures must walk when sharing personal opinions on global affairs.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently found herself embroiled in a social media storm after posting a message regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump. The statement, which ventured to guess Trump's attitude towards India, was quickly deleted after BJP national president JP Nadda himself asked for its removal.

Kangana Ranaut removes controversial Trump post

Ranaut's since-deleted tweet compared Trump to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implying that Trump's comments regarding Apple's production in India were motivated by personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity. The tweet stated:

"Whatever may be the reason for this loss of love? He is the American President, but the world's favorite leader is India's PM. Trump's second term, but Modi's third term. Trump is surely an alpha male, but our PM is the father of all alpha males."

BJP's Intervention

Soon after tweeting, Ranaut got a call from JP Nadda, where he asked her to take down the tweet. After that, she took down the tweet from all sites and made an official statement with apologies.

"Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and requested me to remove the tweet I had posted about Trump requesting Apple CEO Tim Cook not to produce in India. I am sorry that I had posted that very personal view of mine. According to instructions, I promptly removed it from Instagram too."

Public Reaction

The post evoked divided reactions online, with some people panning Ranaut for politicizing a diplomatic matter, while others wondered why BJP acted. Political commentator Dhruv Rathee even tweeted, "Is your party BJP afraid of Donald Trump?" in reaction to the deletion.

Kangana Ranaut's deleted tweet brings into focus the sensitive line public personalities have to walk when offering their opinions on global issues. Although she said that she regretted posting her personal opinions, the incident has triggered talks regarding political influence online and the power dynamics between India and the U.S.