Kangana Ranaut moves into her century-old Delhi MP bungalow, offers a first look inside after performing a puja with her family.
BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has officially settled into her Member of Parliament (MP) bungalow in the national capital. The actor shared the news on social media, offering a glimpse into her newly revamped century-old home.
Traditional Puja Marks the Beginning
To mark the occasion, Kangana performed a traditional puja ceremony surrounded by her family. Draped in a red and white Kanjivaram saree, she was seen taking part in rituals, with the bungalow beautifully decorated in white flowers. She expressed her excitement online, writing, “Finally got some time to shift to Delhi MP house.”
Kangana at her MP house in Delhi on the occasion of #AkshayaTritiya2025 #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/v49RUaL0Yz
— Kangana Ranaut Updates ✨️ (@KanganaUpdates) April 30, 2025
A Home Steeped in Vintage Charm
The interiors of her bungalow reflect old-world elegance. The house features antique wooden furniture, vintage chandeliers, large wooden-framed windows with flowing white curtains, and pristine white marble flooring. A peek into her in-house temple was also shared, and she thanked interior designer @design_by_darshini for restoring the aged property. “It was not easy to restore a century-old MP house,” she noted in her post.
From Manali to Delhi: A Big Move
Before moving to Delhi, Kangana was based in Manali. Recently, she sparked headlines by alleging the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board had charged her nearly ₹1 lakh in electricity bills. The board responded that the bill — ₹90,384 for two months — reflected her home’s unusually high connected load of 94.82 kW.
On the Work Front
Professionally, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, now streaming on Netflix. Up next, she is set to star in The Legend of Didda, a sequel to her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
Kangana’s Delhi move marks a new chapter in both her political and personal journey.