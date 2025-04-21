(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty spotted sizzling in red corset dress at Film City, Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty was spotted looking stunning in a red corset dress at a photoshoot in Mumbai. Her photos quickly went viral.
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 02:02 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Our own
49-year-old Shilpa Shetty is known for her looks. She was recently spotted at a shoot set in Mumbai.
Image Credit : Our own
Shilpa Shetty was seen on the shooting set wearing a red bodycon outfit. She looked gorgeous in this dress.
Image Credit : Our own
Fans are impressed by Shilpa Shetty's fit physique in the bodycon dress. Many say she's maintained herself well.
Image Credit : Our own
Shilpa Shetty looked beautiful with open hair, a large cross pendant, and nude makeup. Her stylish corset caught everyone's attention.
Image Credit : Our own
Shilpa Shetty works hard to stay fit, working out 6 days a week and having one cheat day.
Image Credit : Our own
Shilpa Shetty, though away from films, stays in the limelight by attending Bollywood events, weddings, and award shows.
Image Credit : Our own
Shilpa Shetty hasn't had solo hit films but has shared the screen with almost all superstars.
Image Credit : Our own
Shilpa Shetty earns well through reality shows, endorsements, and business, owning property worth around 130 crores.
