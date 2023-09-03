Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Photos) Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Sunny Deol and team hosted 'Gadar 2' success party on September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. It was attended by 3 Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir) of Bollywood and other popular celebrities.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol recently had the biggest smash of his acting career with Gadar 2, a period action picture that was recently released. The film, a sequel to the 2001 smash Gadar, has become one of 2023's biggest box office triumphs. The who's who of the Hindi film industry attended the celebration. The three Khans of Bollywood, SRK, Salman, and Aamir, also gathered to celebrate Deol's achievement.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sanjay Dutt at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Mumbai. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dharmendra at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Deol poses with his brother Bobby at the Gadar 2 Success Party in Mumbai on Saturday, September 2, 2023. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rajkummar Rao at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan poses with Kartik Aaryan at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan and Boney Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ameesha Patel at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapur at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jackky Bhagnan and Rakul Preet Singh at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 
     

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image17

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Simrat Kaur at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image18

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image19

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tabu at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image20

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image21

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image22

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image23

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    article_image24

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aamir Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial? vma

    Will Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial?

    Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more ATG

    Did Farhan Akhtar bow out of Aamir Khan's next? Read to know more

    'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover vma

    'Maybe photoshop': Alia Bhatt faces flak from netizens for turning 'unrecognizable' in recent magazine cover

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship ATG

    Kalki Koechlin opens up on divorce with Anurag Kashyap; throws light on their current relationship

    'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details vma

    'Jailer': Rajinikanth's actioner-drama film to release on OTT soon; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts rain updates in Kerala anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

    Gautam Gambhir slams banter between India, Pakistan cricketers after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    'Keep friendship outside...' Gambhir slams banter between India, Pak players after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    Kerala News LIVE 3 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in three districts

    Stimulating brain to stress reduction: 7 benefits of a hearty laugh ATG EAI

    Stimulating brain to stress reduction: 7 benefits of a hearty laugh

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon