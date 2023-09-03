(Photos) Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party
Sunny Deol and team hosted 'Gadar 2' success party on September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. It was attended by 3 Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir) of Bollywood and other popular celebrities.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol recently had the biggest smash of his acting career with Gadar 2, a period action picture that was recently released. The film, a sequel to the 2001 smash Gadar, has become one of 2023's biggest box office triumphs. The who's who of the Hindi film industry attended the celebration. The three Khans of Bollywood, SRK, Salman, and Aamir, also gathered to celebrate Deol's achievement.
Sanjay Dutt at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Mumbai.
Dharmendra at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Sunny Deol poses with his brother Bobby at the Gadar 2 Success Party in Mumbai on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Rajkummar Rao at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Salman Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Salman Khan poses with Kartik Aaryan at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Varun Dhawan and Boney Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Arjun Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Ameesha Patel at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Aditya Roy Kapur at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Jackky Bhagnan and Rakul Preet Singh at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Karan Johar at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Ananya Panday at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Simrat Kaur at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Tabu at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Kriti Sanon at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.
Aamir Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.