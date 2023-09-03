(Photos) Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party

Sunny Deol and team hosted 'Gadar 2' success party on September 2, 2023, in Mumbai. It was attended by 3 Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir) of Bollywood and other popular celebrities.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol recently had the biggest smash of his acting career with Gadar 2, a period action picture that was recently released. The film, a sequel to the 2001 smash Gadar, has become one of 2023's biggest box office triumphs. The who's who of the Hindi film industry attended the celebration. The three Khans of Bollywood, SRK, Salman, and Aamir, also gathered to celebrate Deol's achievement.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Dutt at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023 in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Dharmendra at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Deol poses with his brother Bobby at the Gadar 2 Success Party in Mumbai on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan poses with Kartik Aaryan at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan and Boney Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ameesha Patel at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Jackky Bhagnan and Rakul Preet Singh at the Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Simrat Kaur at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Tabu at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn and Kajol at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan at Gadar 2 Success Party hosted by Sunny Deol and his team on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Mumbai.