Image Credit : instagram

Global Icon Priyanka is still desi at heart, and she is determined that her daughter Malti Marie Jonas grows up knowing her Indian background. During her latest visit on The Great Indian Kapil Show, PeeCee discussed how she maintains her kid connected to Indian culture while living overseas.

When Archana Puran Singh asked Priyanka about the parts of growing up in India that Malti Marie would miss, her response was both sweet and encouraging."She travels to India frequently."

She accompanied me to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ayodhya. "I've always done my best to make her as familiar with Indian culture and traditions as possible," she explained.