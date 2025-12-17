Priyanka Chopra’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show has fans talking after she revealed how she first met Nick Jonas on Twitter. Kapil Sharma’s witty reaction added to the fun, making the moment quickly go viral online.

Priyanka Chopra will once again be making Netflix sparkle as the first guest of Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The new season will premiere at 8 pm on December 20, with the recently-minted promo promising laughter, repartee, and wholesome revelations. The episode will also give Priyanka a platform to promote her film Varanasi.

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Priyanka Chopra Enters

The promo begins with Priyanka making a grand entry, straightaway teasing Kapil Sharma about his apparent weight loss. Kapil, bright in pride, lines in impeccable English, claiming he has been "acting with four heroines," referring to his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Priyanka quickly jabbed to tease his newly found confidence in English, hinting at the fun that awaited the episode.

When English Worked Against Her

Kapil egged Priyanka on to speak English, though funny things happened when she chose challenging vocabulary. A slightly dumbstruck Kapil joked that this “level of English” has not yet stepped in India, leading to loud cheers from the audiences and co-guests alike.

To top it all off, over-the-top caricatures of Baahubali brought in by Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek only added to the chaos. Priyanka, who was seen having the time of her life, said she had forgotten how unbelievably funny the show can get.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Met Nick Jonas

One of the memorable slangs transpired when Kapil asked Priyanka about her first meeting with Nick Jonas, jokingly hinting at carrier pigeons. Priyanka stated it all started on Twitter, right in time for Kapil to use his much talked about note about himself being on Twitter too and still getting into trouble.

Classic wordplay on "PC" from Sunil Grover set another level of goofiness, which earned him some instant applause and some hearty laughter from Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra Work Front

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Last seen in Heads of State, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in July 2025.