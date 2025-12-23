Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra shared her husband Nick Jonas' open reaction during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a tale about her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and his surprise first experience with Hajmola, a famous Indian digestive medication. Priyanka participated on Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, when she engaged in a vigorous and open discussion with host Kapil Sharma.

Nick Jonas tried Hajmola

During the talk, she mentioned how Nick had opted to take the digestion pill despite her advice against it.

Setting the scene, Priyanka stated, "Aap socho kisi American ko aap hajmola khilao (Just imagine giving Hajmola to an American)," emphasising the novelty of the encounter for Jonas. Kapil Sharma followed up by asking, "Hajmola khilayi hai aapne Seriously? (You gave him Hajmola seriously?)," to which Chopra acknowledged and expounded on the situation.

Chopra elaborated on the anecdote, explaining that she has an allocated snack drawer at home. "So mera ek drawer hai, jiske andar aampapad, Hajmola; sab chatar patar cheeze mere ghar me kaafi thi. Nick puchhte hai iss drawer mein kya? Toh maine bola ki issey tum durr hi raho thoda; yeh tumhari samajh ki thodisi bahar hai (So I have a drawer full of aam papad, hajmola, and other tangy, chatpata items that we frequently enjoy at home. Nick wonders what's in this drawer. I warn him to keep away from it since it's a bit beyond his comprehension," she continued, demonstrating how the unusual objects in her drawer piqued Jonas' attention.

Chopra went on to explain how Jonas' inquisitiveness led to him tasting Hajmola: "Nai ekdin unko sab jaan na hai... toh maine khila diya Hajmola (But one day, he really wanted to know everything, so I made him try Hajmola)."

Jonas' reaction after eating the digestion pill was funny. Priyanka revealed his response after tasting it, saying, "He is like, 'Why does this smell like farts?"

The tale had both Kapil and the crowd in stitches.