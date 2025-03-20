user
(PHOTOS) Prabhu Deva at Tirupati: Tamil star's surprise visit with second wife and daughter

Actor and choreographer Prabhu Deva visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati with his wife and child to offer prayers.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 10:11 AM IST

Prabhu Deva Visits Tirupati Temple : Prabhu Deva is one of the most popular choreographers in India. Apart from being a director and actor, Prabhu Deva is also known as the Michael Jackson of India. Prabhu Deva has choreographed many super hit songs and has won two National Awards for best choreography. Apart from dancing, Prabhu Deva has also directed many successful films.

article_image2

Prabhu Deva

In Tamil, he has directed films like Vijay's Pokkiri, Villu, Ravi Mohan's Egaivan and Vishal's Vedi. He then made his Bollywood directorial debut with Salman Khan's 'Wanted'. That film was a huge success. He later directed successful films like Rowdy Rathore, R. Rajkumar and Singh Is Bling and is currently busy acting.


article_image3

Prabhu Deva at Tirupati Temple

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati with his wife and child to pray. This temple is one of the most visited religious sites in India. It attracts millions of devotees every year. The choreographer, dressed in a simple white outfit, greeted photographers outside the temple on Tuesday. Prabhu Deva also took selfies with fans.

article_image4

Prabhu Deva Wife and Daughter

In February this year, Prabhu Deva introduced his son Rishi Raghavendra Deva with an energetic dance video. He shared a video on his Instagram page of the father and son dancing together at a concert. In the video, Prabhu Deva and his son danced on stage while fans cheered them on. It is also said that Prabhu Deva's son may soon enter the film industry.

