How to negotiate a higher salary: Strategies that work

Are you getting a new job?

Or do you simply want a higher salary at your current one? These seven strategies can help you succeed.
 

Research industry salaries

Before negotiating, gather salary data for your role, industry, and location. 

Highlight your value and accomplishments

Prepare a list of achievements, such as successful projects you led and positive performance reviews.
 

Timing

Timing plays a crucial role in salary negotiations. The best times to ask include during performance reviews and after a major achievement.

Be confident but flexible

Confidence is key, but being too rigid can hurt your chances. Try to negotiate instead of giving a number.
 

Other ways

If your employer can’t increase your salary, consider negotiating for better benefits, such as bonuses and more paid time off.

