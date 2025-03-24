How to negotiate a higher salary: Strategies that work

Career
Or do you simply want a higher salary at your current one? These seven strategies can help you succeed.
Before negotiating, gather salary data for your role, industry, and location.
Prepare a list of achievements, such as successful projects you led and positive performance reviews.
Timing plays a crucial role in salary negotiations. The best times to ask include during performance reviews and after a major achievement.
Confidence is key, but being too rigid can hurt your chances. Try to negotiate instead of giving a number.
If your employer can’t increase your salary, consider negotiating for better benefits, such as bonuses and more paid time off.
