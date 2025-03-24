Gudi Padwa: Latest Nauvari Saree Designs and Colors to Flaunt

Lifestyle
It is a tradition to wear a Nauvari saree on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Keeping the festival in mind, many colors and designs of sarees have arrived in the market.
You can carry a maroon golden border Nauvari saree on Gudi Padwa. This saree has a heavy golden border with a green stripe, on which round style designs are made.
The combination of yellow and red is a favorite of most. This combination is most liked in Nauvari saree. It has a red golden border on a yellow saree, which has zari work.
The combination of red and purple color is also in great demand in Nauvari saree. This red saree has a purple pallu and is worked with a silver zari border.
Ladies also like to wear orange-green color Nauvari saree very much. This orange saree has a heavy pallu with green and golden work.
Green-maroon combination Nauvari saree is most in trend. This dark green color saree has a golden maroon border, which has fine work done on it. It gives a graceful look.
Dark magenta Nauvari saree is most in demand. This saree has a dark green color border with magenta, on which fine work has been done by golden zari.
Heavy work yellow Nauvari saree is the first choice of ladies. This saree has zari work with a heavy border. Also, small booties are made in the entire saree.
