Black Saree Styling Tips: Surbhi Jyoti Iftar Party Eid Look

Lifestyle
A black saree is a classic option that looks glamorous on every occasion, but nothing is better than this for an Iftar party. Take 5 styling tips from Surbhi Jyoti.
Black saree is the best choice for Iftar and Eid. You can choose georgette or organza saree in lightweight. Choose contrast embroidery work instead of full black.
Like Surbhi Jyoti, you can choose such a stunning thread weaving saree design. It will look amazing with open pallu draping. Also, your figure will look amazing with body hugging.
A white and black blouse always gives a stunning look with a black saree. Style a cut sleeve blouse in silk or embroidery.
Like Surbhi, you should also create a stylish and fancy hair style. On a black saree, make a half clutch Barbie hairstyle by applying a white ribbon matching the blouse.
Never wear heavy jewelry with a black saree. Choose pearl jewelry for a stylish look. These are lightweight and easy to carry. You will find studs and tops in this.
