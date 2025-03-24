Alvarez to Osimhen: Top 10 striker targets of Premier League clubs

Sports
As the Premier League season enters its final stretch, top clubs are already eyeing strikers to bolster their squads. Here are some top targets.
Gyokeres has impressed with 83 goals in 91 appearances for Sporting Lisbon. With a €100m release clause, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are interested.
David's contract expires this summer, making him a sought-after free agent. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and West Ham are interested, but David prefers a move to LaLiga.
Vlahovic has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, with his contract expiring in 2026. Juventus may be willing to sell at a cut-price rate.
Sesko has a release clause of £49.5m, which could rise to £66m. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham are interested in the Slovenian striker.
Osimhen has impressed on loan, scoring 26 times in 30 games. Chelsea and Manchester United are interested, with Osimhen reportedly keen on a move to the Blues.
Rashford's loan move to Aston Villa has been successful, but his future at Manchester United remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Barcelona have shown interest.
Boniface has scored 21 goals in Bayer Leverkusen's title-winning campaign. Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle are interested in the Nigerian striker.
Alvarez has impressed at Atletico Madrid, scoring 23 times in 44 games. Liverpool have been linked with a move, potentially offering Darwin Nunez in exchange.
Watkins has performed well for Aston Villa, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. Arsenal have shown interest, but Villa are reluctant to sell their star striker.
Isak has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool but Newcastle's is not open to any offers. Valued at £150m, he could move if Magpies fail to secure UCL spot.
