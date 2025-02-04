PHOTOS: Newly married Keerthy Suresh SPOTTED without Mangalsutra at AKKA teaser launch

Keerthy Suresh appeared without her Mangalsutra at the teaser launch of her Bollywood movie, AKKA, just three months after her wedding. This has sparked various comments from netizens.

Photoshoot without Mangalsutra

Keerthy Suresh without Mangalsutra: Keerthy Suresh, who entered the industry following in her mother Menaka's footsteps, is a successful actress. She has starred alongside stars like Nani, Ram, Mahesh Babu in Telugu and Vijay, Dhanush, Surya in Tamil.

National Award

Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Savitri in the biopic Mahanati. After the award, she focused on women-centric films.

Keerthy's Bollywood Entry

Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut with the remake of Theri, titled Baby, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film, however, did not perform well.

Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

Keerthy married Antony Tattil in Goa in December last year. She has been seen wearing her Mangalsutra at every event since.

Keerthy as AKKA

Keerthy surprised everyone by releasing the teaser of her second Bollywood film, AKKA, a historical movie. She appeared at the teaser launch with distinct gold jewelry.

At AKKA Teaser Launch

Keerthy's appearance without her Mangalsutra at the AKKA teaser launch surprised fans. The teaser has impressed many, with fans calling her 'Akka.' It remains to be seen how the film will perform.

