Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Photos) Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their twin boys Uyir and Ulag's 1st birthday in Kuala Lumpur

    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    On September 26, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin babies, Uyir and Ulag, turned one. In Kuala Lumpur, they celebrated their boys' birthdays. The couple has finally shown the faces of their twins to the world.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been sharing cute photos of their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, with followers. They celebrated their kids' first birthdays on September 26.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple travelled to Malaysia with Uyir and Ulag to celebrate their birthdays and to start their skincare company. Nayanthara and Vignesh shared gorgeous images of their boys on their social media profiles.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin sons in 2022, four months after their lavish wedding. Surrogacy allowed them to become parents.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Uyir and Ulag celebrated their first birthday on September 26 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The filmmaker took to his social media page to send an emotional statement for his boys, saying that the last year has provided him with many memories to treasure for a lifetime. He also shared photos of them.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing three similar pictures of Nayanthara, the twins and himself on Instagram, Vignesh wrote on Instagram, “Blessed (halo emoji) with my Uyirs & Ulags @nayanthara,” along with hearts and nazar amulets.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During the filming of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in 2015, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love. In the company of close family members, the pair got engaged in March 2021. They wedded in a grandiose wedding at Mahabalipuram in June 2022.

     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vignesh announced the birth of his twin sons via surrogacy in October 2022. Now, the filmmaker is preparing to begin production on his next project alongside Pradeep Ranganathan. Nayanthara is riding high on the success of 'Jawan' and has a good slate of projects ahead of her.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nithya Menen reacts to news that she accused Tamil actor of harassing her on sets, says 'It's Very Sad That...' RBA

    Nithya Menen reacts to news that she accused Tamil actor of harassing her on sets, says 'It's Very Sad That...

    Tumse Na Ho Payega screening: Vidya Balan, Ayushmann, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday and more attend RBA

    Tumse Na Ho Payega screening: Vidya Balan, Ayushmann, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday and more attend

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on RBA

    International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh bag nominations; read on

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family adc

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer ADC

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer

    Recent Stories

    Deadly fire kills at least 100 at Iraq wedding celebration, bride-groom among 150 injured; check details AJR

    Deadly fire kills at least 100 at Iraq wedding celebration, bride-groom among 150 injured; check details

    Nithya Menen reacts to news that she accused Tamil actor of harassing her on sets, says 'It's Very Sad That...' RBA

    Nithya Menen reacts to news that she accused Tamil actor of harassing her on sets, says 'It's Very Sad That...

    Petrol diesel prices on September 27 Check fuel rate in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and more AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on September 27: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and more

    Kerala News LIVE 27 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Bodies of two missing youths found buried in Palakkad

    Tumse Na Ho Payega screening: Vidya Balan, Ayushmann, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday and more attend RBA

    Tumse Na Ho Payega screening: Vidya Balan, Ayushmann, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday and more attend

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon