    (Photos) Mick Jagger in Kolkata enjoys Kali Puja, Diwali and World Cup match at Eden Gardens

    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    The Rolling Stones founder and frontman Mick Jagger, enjoyed a lively stay in Kolkata. The iconic shared some lovely pictures on his Instagram account. He also met singer Usha Uthup during his Kolkata visit.

    During the holiday season, legendary Rolling Stones vocalist and founder Mick Jagger visited Kolkata, a bustling metropolis. Indulging in the Diwali and Kali Puja festivities, the legendary rock star strolled through the vibrant streets and fully experienced the joyous atmosphere.

    Well-known for his passion for cricket, Jagger was at Eden Gardens on the eve of Kali Puja to see England play Pakistan. He was also seen with the legendary Indian singer Usha Uthup.

    Mick Jagger posted several unguarded photos on Instagram that showed his time in Kolkata. Along with the images, he commented, "Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo." Mick Jagger was shown in the photos touring Kolkata. The Rock legend wore slacks, a hat and a shirt with patterns in the photos. Witnessing Jagger's participation in the regional festivities delighted fans, with one admirer noting, “Omg, I am from Kolkata, and Mick Jagger knows about Kali Pujo… Incredible.”

    Mick Jagger later got to know famous vocalist Usha Uthup as well. Together, the legendary singers sang a verse from The Rolling Stones' classic song Satisfaction.

    In talking about Mick Jagger, Usha Uthup told The Telegraph, “I was so excited to meet the legendary Mick Jagger. Snehasish Da (Snehasish Ganguly) was kind enough to arrange my visit to Eden Gardens on the day of the match. We know each other, but I was really looking forward to interacting with him. A lovely gentleman, he apologised for being late to the match, as soon as he walked in. We immediately struck a chord and it was lovely chatting with him.”

    Furthermore, Mick Jagger was served a specially prepared Bengali dinner in the corporate box at Eden Gardens on November 11, according to information from The Times of India by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

    Along with his youngest son, Deveraux and fiancée Melanie, Mick Jagger stopped by Trincas, a historic restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata, on Monday.

