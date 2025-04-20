- Home
- Entertainment
- (Photos) Kareena Kapoor Khan makes heads turn at Santacruz Food Hall with effortless style and elegance
(Photos) Kareena Kapoor Khan makes heads turn at Santacruz Food Hall with effortless style and elegance
Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted flaunting her casual charm with elegance. Her graceful appearance and impeccable style instantly captured the attention of her fans.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
About Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly known as Bebo, is one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses. Known for her versatile performances and iconic roles, she has been a trendsetter in both acting and fashion. Her effortless charm and relatable personality make her a favorite among fans.
Spotted at Food Hall in Santacruz
Recently, Kareena was seen at a food hall in Santacruz, Mumbai, catching the attention of onlookers. Her casual yet elegant appearance created a buzz, as fans admired her approachable demeanor. The actress seemed to enjoy her outing, radiating her signature grace.
How She Styled Her Kurti
Kareena opted for a simple yet chic look, wearing a pastel-colored shrug with floral print. She paired with comfortable pants and a crop top. She accessorized her outfit with minimal jewelry and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Her understated elegance proved once again why she is a fashion icon.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Latest Films
Kareena was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. Her performance received praise for its depth and emotional resonance. The movie showcased her ability to bring authenticity to her characters.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Upcoming Films
Kareena has an exciting lineup of projects, including The Buckingham Murders, a thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. She is also set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.