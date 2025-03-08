(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Poo in latest pictures on Women's Day; bats for 'self-love'

Read Full Article

Kareena Kapoor shares jaw-dropping photos on the occasion of Women's Day as she heads out to Jaipur for IIFA 2025. Check her glam photos HERE

Kareena Kapoor channeled her inner glam-diva 'Poo' as she headed out to Jaipur for this year IIFA awards. The Bollywood diva wore a co-ordinated newspaper print shirt and skirt with black boots. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned an archival John Galliano gazette print dress from his eponymous Spring/Summer 2001 collection, a design that was first introduced during Dior’s Fall 2000 show, where models walked the runway to the music of Britney Spears. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the dress features a print composed of both real and fictional headlines, a signature element of Galliano’s storytelling approach to fashion

Her knee-length boots, black sunglasses and her black Hermes bag acted as the perfect accessories for the attire. She paired the statement piece with knee-high black leather boots and a black Hermès Birkin, creating a timeless ensemble. Speaking to Vogue India, Rhea Kapoor noted that Kapoor Khan was the perfect choice for the iconic dress, as she understands better than anyone what it means to be in the spotlight and carries it with confidence

The 44 year old actress posed in a chartered flight for the 25th IIFA awards scheduled for today and tomorrow at Jaipur. This is the first year that the awards are happening in India

Kareena Kapoor captioned the post as, 'Self love, Happy women’s day & hello @iifa'. She landed in Jaipur as she was greated with huge cheers from the crowd

Kareena Kapoor, mother two two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan married Saif in 2012. It was Saif's second marriage after his divorce with Amrita Singh with whom he has two kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan ALSO READ: Women's Day 2025: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor; 5 actresses who delivered superhit movies after marriage

Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 24th birthday last week and Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish the young pataudi lad before his debut on the silver- screen

Ibrahim Ali Khan debuted opposite Khushi Kapoor in 'Nadaaniyan' which is streaming in Netflix from 7th of March

