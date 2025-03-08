(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Poo in latest pictures on Women's Day; bats for 'self-love'

Kareena Kapoor shares jaw-dropping photos on the occasion of Women's Day as she heads out to Jaipur for IIFA 2025. Check her glam photos HERE

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 8, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor channeled her inner glam-diva 'Poo' as she headed out to Jaipur for this year IIFA awards. The Bollywood diva wore a co-ordinated newspaper print shirt and skirt with black boots. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned an archival John Galliano gazette print dress from his eponymous Spring/Summer 2001 collection, a design that was first introduced during Dior’s Fall 2000 show, where models walked the runway to the music of Britney Spears. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the dress features a print composed of both real and fictional headlines, a signature element of Galliano’s storytelling approach to fashion

budget 2025
article_image2

Her knee-length boots, black sunglasses and her black Hermes bag acted as the perfect accessories for the attire. She paired the statement piece with knee-high black leather boots and a black Hermès Birkin, creating a timeless ensemble. Speaking to Vogue India, Rhea Kapoor noted that Kapoor Khan was the perfect choice for the iconic dress, as she understands better than anyone what it means to be in the spotlight and carries it with confidence


article_image3

The 44 year old actress posed in a chartered flight for the 25th IIFA awards scheduled for today and tomorrow at Jaipur. This is the first year that the awards are happening in India

article_image4

Kareena Kapoor captioned the post as, 'Self love, Happy women’s day & hello @iifa'. She landed in Jaipur as she was greated with huge cheers from the crowd

article_image5

Kareena Kapoor, mother two two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan married Saif in 2012. It was Saif's second marriage after his divorce with Amrita Singh with whom he has two kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

ALSO READ: Women's Day 2025: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor; 5 actresses who delivered superhit movies after marriage

article_image6

Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 24th birthday last week and Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to wish the young pataudi lad before his debut on the silver- screen

article_image7

Ibrahim Ali Khan debuted opposite Khushi Kapoor in 'Nadaaniyan' which is streaming in Netflix from 7th of March

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jatadhara Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day; Check HERE [PICTURES] ATG

'Jatadhara': Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day; Check HERE [PICTURES]

Honey Singh visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of his Indore concert; fans upset for THIS reason ATG

Honey Singh visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of his Indore concert; fans upset for THIS reason

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH) RBA

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH)

Kate Hudson promotes 'Running Point', says happy being called 'rom-com queen' RBA

Kate Hudson promotes 'Running Point', says happy being called 'rom-com queen'

International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You' RBA

International Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut shares strong message 'You Are A Goddess, Everyone Needs You'

Recent Stories

Air India rejects denying wheelchair to elderly passenger who landed in ICU: 'Late request, peak demand' shk

Air India rejects denying wheelchair to elderly passenger who landed in ICU: 'Late request, peak demand'

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Gambhir lauds Ravindra Jadeja as world's top all-rounder (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Gambhir lauds Ravindra Jadeja as world's top all-rounder (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Can Kane Williamson end his ICC final jinx against the Men in Blue? snt

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Can Kane Williamson end his ICC final jinx against the Men in Blue?

YRKKH Spoiler: Kaveri will make plan; Amaan, Abhira future to be THIS ATG

YRKKH Spoiler: Kaveri will make plan; Amaan, Abhira future to be THIS

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Can Shami break Zaheer Khan's record and recreate his Wankhede magic again? snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Can Shami break Zaheer Khan's record and recreate his Wankhede magic again?

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon