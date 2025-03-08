IIFA 2025: Kareena Kapoor spotted wearing newspaper dress at Jaipur airport (PHOTOS)

Kareena Kapoor left for Jaipur on Saturday to attend the IIFA Awards. She was spotted at Mumbai Airport wearing a newsprint dress. She is being heavily mocked on social media

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will be held in Jaipur on March 8-9. This is IIFA's silver jubilee ceremony. This year's theme is Silver is the New Gold. Kareena Kapoor also left on Saturday to participate in IIFA

budget 2025
article_image2

Kareena Kapoor got out of her car at Mumbai Airport and posed. Many were shocked to see her. Let us tell you that on this occasion, Kareena was wearing a news print dress


article_image3

Photos of Kareena Kapoor in a news print outfit are going viral on social media. People are having a lot of fun seeing Kareena's clothes. One even called her a newspaper shop

article_image4

Seeing Kareena Kapoor, one said - a walking news agency. One jokingly wrote - it seems there was a shortage of clothes, that's why newspaper clothes were made. One said - does she have a shortage of clothes?

article_image5

One asked why Kareena Kapoor came out wearing newspaper. One said - where did so much newspaper come from, doesn't she have clothes to wear. One said - worst dressing sense

article_image6

Kareena Kapoor posed fiercely for the photographers with open hair, goggles and long boots. It is being said that Kareena is also going to perform tremendously at the IIFA Award show

article_image7

Let us tell you that before Kareena Kapoor, many celebs have reached Jaipur to participate in IIFA. Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi are in Jaipur

