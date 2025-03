Women's Day 2025: Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor; 5 actresses who delivered superhit movies after marriage

We're highlighting Bollywood actresses who remained active in films after marriage and delivered superhit movies on Women's Day 2025

Bollywood actresses who delivered superhit films after getting married.

Women's Day will be celebrated all over the world on March 8. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about some Bollywood actresses who gave superhit films after marriage. One of these actresses has given 3 one thousand crore films

Kajol delivered hits like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' after marrying Ajay.

Kajol married Ajay Devgan in 1999. After marriage, Kajol gave superhit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale and Tanhaji

Kareena Kapoor delivered hits like 'Udta Punjab' after marrying Saif.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012. After marriage, Kareena gave superhit films like Udta Punjab, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Good Newwz, Singham Returns, Crew

Deepika delivered hits like 'Pathan' after marrying Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in 2018. After marriage, Deepika gave hit films like Pathan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD. Her Pathan, Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD earned more than 1000 crores at the box office

Rani Mukherjee delivered hits like 'Mardaani' after marrying Aditya Chopra.

Rani Mukherjee married producer Aditya Chopra in 2014. After marriage, Rani gave hit films like Mardaani, Hichki, Mardaani 2

Juhi Chawla delivered hits like 'Yes Boss' after marrying Jai Mehta.

Juhi Chawla married businessman Jai Mehta in 1995. After marriage, Juhi gave hit films like Yes Boss, Ishq, Duplicate, Son of Sardar

