PHOTOS: Karan Johar posts heartfelt birthday wish for twins Yash and Roohi, calls them "biggest achievement...

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 7, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar's birthday, who turned eight years old on Friday. Karan took to his social media to share an adorable birthday wish for his children, accompanied by heartwarming pictures of himself with them.

article_image2

In his heartfelt note, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director reflected on the joy of fatherhood, writing, "My biggest achievement is one of being a father..."

article_image3

The filmmaker also touched on why he named his children after his late parents, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar

article_image4

Karan Johar wrote, "I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name, an emotion must continue... They are my world!!!"

article_image5

Karan concluded his message writing, "Happy birthday Roohi and Yash... My biggest prayer for you both is to be kind always."

article_image6

In the images, they all dressed casually. Karan donned a black sweater with matching trousers and white trainers. Roohi donned a blue T-shirt and trousers, while Yash was dressed in red. They all grinned as they displayed various looks for the camera.

article_image7

About Yash and Roohi
In February 2017, Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy. He named Yash after his late father, Yash Johar, and Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo. Karan discussed the difficulty of being a single father on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch in 2019.

article_image8

Celebrities including Farah Khan, Kajol, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, also shared their birthday wishes for the twins.

