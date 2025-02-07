Sanjay Dutt Dating life: Did he really date 300+ women? Know HERE

Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt is considered one of Bollywood's most controversial actors. His struggles with addiction, involvement in the Mumbai blasts, and numerous affairs have made headlines
The biopic 'Sanju' revealed details about Sanjay Dutt's personal life
In 'Sanju,' Dutt admits to having relationships with 308 women, and that's just what he remembers
Sanjay Dutt has been linked romantically with several of his co-stars, including some top actresses
Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit worked together in several films and were rumored to have a secret marriage, though never confirmed
Sanjay Dutt was also linked to Rekha, with rumors of marriage. However, Yasser Usman's biography 'Rekha: The Untold Story' dismisses these as rumors
