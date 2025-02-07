Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Dating life: Did he really date 300+ women? Know HERE

Sanjay Dutt: A controversial figure

Sanjay Dutt is considered one of Bollywood's most controversial actors. His struggles with addiction, involvement in the Mumbai blasts, and numerous affairs have made headlines

Sanju movie reveals his personal life

The biopic 'Sanju' revealed details about Sanjay Dutt's personal life

308 and counting?

In 'Sanju,' Dutt admits to having relationships with 308 women, and that's just what he remembers

Affairs with co-stars

Sanjay Dutt has been linked romantically with several of his co-stars, including some top actresses

Alleged affair with Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit worked together in several films and were rumored to have a secret marriage, though never confirmed

Linked to Rekha

Sanjay Dutt was also linked to Rekha, with rumors of marriage. However, Yasser Usman's biography 'Rekha: The Untold Story' dismisses these as rumors

