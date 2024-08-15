Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in red organza saree worth Rs 1.15 lakh; take a look

    Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on the red carpet wearing a crimson organza saree. The saree, by designer label Torani, costs Rs 1.15 lakh, while the blouse costs Rs 46,500.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently attended an occasion dressed in a gorgeous crimson sari. The actress looked stunning in her Rs 1.15 lakh organza saree, which she paired with a teal blouse that cost an additional Rs 46,500.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi's fondness for sarees is often noticeable in her formal attire. She enjoys wearing sarees from one of her favourite designers, Manish Malhotra.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, she opted to wear a Torani saree this time. The 'Saroja Ramani Saree' is available on the designer's official website.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It is handcrafted with pearl embroidery and delicate zari and dori work. It's made of exquisite organza fabric and created to seem like a heritage item. The bold border with balda lace is the six-yard piece's standout feature, and Janhvi executed it flawlessly.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The blouse, which looks great with the red saree, is called the 'Mayuri Ramani Blouse' on the designer's website. It is constructed of butterfly net fabric and has hand embroidered in pearl and dabka technique.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi accessorised the entire costume with traditional bright jewels. She donned an emerald and pearl choker with matching earrings that featured standout pearl ear chains. She complemented her outfit with a large nose pin and a little crimson bindi.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This was one of Janhvi's greatest ethnic appearances ever. On paper, wearing a thick gota saree in a bright red with a lavishly embroidered blouse may appear excessive. However, she justified the hefty style this time. What are your thoughts?

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kapoor's new saree appearance has been praised by netizens as one of her greatest ethnic costumes yet.
    The thick gota saree's bright red colour, along with the elaborately embroidered blouse, may appear overpowering in theory.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Kapoor pulled off the ensemble with elegance and charm, demonstrating that she can wear heavy traditional garb with ease.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kapoor finished off her appearance with traditional colourful jewellery, including an emerald and pearl choker, matching earrings with spectacular pearl ear chains, a huge nose pin, and a little red bindi.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17 dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting RBA

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes RKK

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors dmn

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors

    Here how Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement RBA

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement

    Recent Stories

    Manu Bhaker shuts speculations on rumours with Neeraj Chopra scr

    Manu Bhaker shuts speculations on rumours with Neeraj Chopra

    Odisha introduces one-day menstrual leave for all employees, announces Deputy CM Pravati Parida AJR

    Odisha introduces one-day menstrual leave for all employees, announces Deputy CM Pravati Parida

    Karnataka CM assures public that five guarantee schemes will continue vkp

    'Five guarantee schemes will continue': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures public

    Boost your defenses: Top foods to charge your immune system dmn

    Boost your defenses: Top foods to charge your immune system

    cricket Ajinkya Rahane net worth: India cricketer's salary, earnings & stats scr

    Ajinkya Rahane net worth: India cricketer's salary, earnings & stats

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon