Photos: Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in red organza saree worth Rs 1.15 lakh; take a look

Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on the red carpet wearing a crimson organza saree. The saree, by designer label Torani, costs Rs 1.15 lakh, while the blouse costs Rs 46,500.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently attended an occasion dressed in a gorgeous crimson sari. The actress looked stunning in her Rs 1.15 lakh organza saree, which she paired with a teal blouse that cost an additional Rs 46,500.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi's fondness for sarees is often noticeable in her formal attire. She enjoys wearing sarees from one of her favourite designers, Manish Malhotra.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

However, she opted to wear a Torani saree this time. The 'Saroja Ramani Saree' is available on the designer's official website.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

It is handcrafted with pearl embroidery and delicate zari and dori work. It's made of exquisite organza fabric and created to seem like a heritage item. The bold border with balda lace is the six-yard piece's standout feature, and Janhvi executed it flawlessly.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The blouse, which looks great with the red saree, is called the 'Mayuri Ramani Blouse' on the designer's website. It is constructed of butterfly net fabric and has hand embroidered in pearl and dabka technique.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi accessorised the entire costume with traditional bright jewels. She donned an emerald and pearl choker with matching earrings that featured standout pearl ear chains. She complemented her outfit with a large nose pin and a little crimson bindi.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This was one of Janhvi's greatest ethnic appearances ever. On paper, wearing a thick gota saree in a bright red with a lavishly embroidered blouse may appear excessive. However, she justified the hefty style this time. What are your thoughts?

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kapoor's new saree appearance has been praised by netizens as one of her greatest ethnic costumes yet.

The thick gota saree's bright red colour, along with the elaborately embroidered blouse, may appear overpowering in theory.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

However, Kapoor pulled off the ensemble with elegance and charm, demonstrating that she can wear heavy traditional garb with ease.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kapoor finished off her appearance with traditional colourful jewellery, including an emerald and pearl choker, matching earrings with spectacular pearl ear chains, a huge nose pin, and a little red bindi.

Latest Videos