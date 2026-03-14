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Inside Photos of Ananya Panday’s Rs 10 Crore Pali Hill Apartment That Blends Luxury and Comfort
Step inside Ananya Panday’s stunning Mumbai residence located in the upscale Pali Hill. The ₹10 crore home blends luxury, comfort and chic interiors, reflecting the actress’s vibrant personality and modern lifestyle.
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday lives in a stylish and elegant apartment in Mumbai that perfectly reflects her youthful personality. The home is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra, one of the most expensive residential neighbourhoods in the city.
The luxurious residence is estimated to be worth around ₹10 crore. The apartment belongs to her family and is owned by her father, actor Chunky Panday. Despite being a celebrity home, the space is designed to feel warm, cosy and comfortable.
The apartment was designed by famous interior designer Gauri Khan. The house covers about 1,100 square feet and features a soft pastel colour palette with shades of pink, beige and white that create a calm and breezy vibe throughout the space.
One of the most eye-catching parts of the home is the living room, which is filled with natural light thanks to large windows and mirrors. Stylish velvet sofas, quirky décor pieces and indoor plants give the space a chic yet relaxed feel.
Another highlight of the house is the lush balcony area that overlooks Mumbai’s skyline. The balcony is filled with greenery and often serves as a peaceful corner for yoga, photoshoots and relaxation.
The home also features a cosy reading nook, open shelving for décor pieces, and a dedicated space for her pet dog Riot. Warm lighting and comfortable seating make it an ideal place for hosting friends and family gatherings.
Also Read: Inside Photos of Hansika Motwani’s Rs 2.75 Cr Mumbai Apartment with Girly Bedroom, Art Decor and More
Ananya’s bedroom follows a minimalist design with wooden flooring, white walls and pastel furnishings. The room includes an open wardrobe displaying her collection of clothes and shoes, adding a fashionable touch to the space.
From pastel interiors to artistic décor and airy spaces, Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home beautifully blends comfort with modern luxury. The apartment reflects her vibrant personality while offering a peaceful retreat away from her busy Bollywood schedule.
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