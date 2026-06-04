'Gullak' returns for its fifth season on Sony LIV with promises of a fresh chapter while retaining its authentic charm. The season features a major cast change, with Anant V Joshi stepping in as Annu Mishra, and explores more mature relationships.

As 'Gullak' returns with its fifth season on Sony LIV, the cast has promised a fresh chapter for the beloved Mishra family while retaining the warmth and authenticity that have made the series one of India's most loved family dramas. Speaking to ANI, actor Jameel Khan, who reprises his role as Santosh Mishra, said the show's enduring appeal lies in its realistic portrayal of middle-class life. "Middle class. This is the biggest class in the world. And it is important to address it. And in Gullak, it is being presented in a very realistic and relatable way. And in a fun way. Its emotional quotient is very high. And the family viewing is being presented in that way. So Gullak is very special in my opinion. And it is getting a lot of love from the audience. So it is a great honour for us," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'New Skin, Same Soul'

Describing the upcoming season, Khan added that viewers will see familiar emotions alongside new developments. "It's absolutely new. New skin. But the same soul. Apart from this, what's new is that you will see the depth of the relationships. And warmth. And what I think is a very special aspect of this season is that every person has become more peaceful," he said. According to Khan, Season 5 focuses on family members becoming more mature and supportive of one another while continuing to celebrate the humour and everyday banter associated with middle-class households.

Aman Mishra's Evolving Character

Harsh Mayar, who plays Aman Mishra, hinted at a more evolved version of his character. "And there is new fun, new fun, of Aman's character. And how the dynamics have been with everyone, in every season, this year, there will be more changes, more mischiefs, and it will keep increasing," he said. "This time, it is not a childish mischief; it is a mischievous mischief. This time, there is a big hand," Mayar added.

A New 'Annu' Mishra

Season 5 also marks a major cast change, with Anant V Joshi stepping into the role of Anand "Annu" Mishra. The actor said joining the popular franchise was both exciting and challenging. "Mishra Parivar, I have been watching for 4 seasons, as an audience. Now, I am coming as Anu Mishra. So, it felt good. Very good," Joshi said.

He revealed that Annu faces significant responsibilities and challenges this season, comparing the character's journey to a young bird leaving its nest for the first time. "Whenever Anu leaves the house, he gets all kinds of rejections. He faces a lot of things. But, where does he feel the comfort? That is Mishra Parivar for Anu," he said.

Exploring Annu and Preeti's Connection

Helly Shah, who returns as Dr Preeti Singh, said viewers will get a closer look at the relationship between Preeti and Annu. "In the last season, it was just the beginning. We had just entered. And, we didn't get a chance to work with anyone. I mean, this time, we have also done scenes together. And, there was more involvement," Shah said.

She added that the season explores the pair's growing connection while addressing the class differences between them. "What are the dynamics between them? What is the equation? They like each other. But there is an evident class difference. I think that was shown in the first season. So, how do you handle that? Or, what are the conversations between them? I think it's very sensitively and beautifully approached," she said.

Shah also stressed that the series continues to balance fresh storytelling with the authenticity audiences have come to expect. "All the stories that you normally see in middle-class homes, we try to show you something new every time. At the same time, the authenticity and the charm that you have seen in the first season, I think, you won't see that hidden anywhere. So, I think that's the secret," she said.

Reflecting on audience expectations, Joshi said he has given his "100 per cent" to the role and hopes viewers embrace the new season. "We have worked very hard. And, this is my first season. So, the hard work and honesty have been fulfilled. I think my effort is always that you do your work with full sincerity. And, I have given my 100 per cent," he said.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by TVF for Sony LIV, 'Gullak' follows the everyday lives of the Mishra family in a small North Indian town. Known for its slice-of-life storytelling and relatable depiction of middle-class family dynamics, the series has built a strong fan following over four seasons.

Season 5 begins streaming on Sony LIV from June 5. (ANI)