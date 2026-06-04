Lagaan Re-Release: Aamir Khan’s Classic Returns to Theatres After 25 Years
Lagaan Re-Release: Aamir Khan’s iconic film Lagaan is returning to theatres on June 12, 13 and 14 to mark its 25th anniversary. The makers have unveiled a nostalgic new trailer, rekindling memories of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated classics
Lagaan Returns to Theatres for Its 25th Anniversary
A quarter-century after its original release, Lagaan is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen. To commemorate the film's 25th anniversary, the makers have announced a special theatrical re-release on June 12, 13 and 14.
ALSO READ: Inside Aamir Khan’s Luxurious Homes: Mumbai Apartment to Panchgani Retreat (PHOTOS)
Sharing the announcement on social media, Aamir Khan Productions unveiled a fresh trailer that revisits the film's unforgettable moments. The post described Lagaan as a timeless epic that touched millions of hearts and invited audiences to relive its magic in cinemas once again. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praise, with many hailing it as one of the finest films ever made.
New Trailer Revives Nostalgia and the Spirit of the Film
The newly released trailer serves as a nostalgic tribute to a movie that left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. It transports viewers back to rural India under British colonial rule, highlighting the film’s powerful storytelling and emotional depth.
From themes of friendship, courage and unity to romance and triumph against adversity, the trailer captures everything that made Lagaan a cultural phenomenon. The stirring background score and glimpses of beloved songs reignite memories of the film's most inspiring moments. For fans who experienced the film in 2001 and younger audiences who missed it on the big screen, the re-release promises a unique cinematic experience.
Why Lagaan Remains a Landmark in Indian Cinema
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and headlined by Aamir Khan, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India released in 2001 and went on to achieve both critical and commercial success.
Set in 1893, the story follows villagers burdened by heavy taxation and drought who accept an extraordinary challenge from a British officer. Their fate depends on winning a game of cricket, a sport unfamiliar to them. The film's compelling narrative, memorable performances and music by A. R. Rahman helped it become a global success.
Beyond its popularity, Lagaan earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, becoming one of only a handful of Indian films to achieve the feat. It also won multiple honours, including eight awards at the National Film Awards, cementing its status as one of the most influential films in Indian cinema history.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.