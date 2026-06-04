A quarter-century after its original release, Lagaan is set to make a grand comeback on the big screen. To commemorate the film's 25th anniversary, the makers have announced a special theatrical re-release on June 12, 13 and 14.

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Sharing the announcement on social media, Aamir Khan Productions unveiled a fresh trailer that revisits the film's unforgettable moments. The post described Lagaan as a timeless epic that touched millions of hearts and invited audiences to relive its magic in cinemas once again. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praise, with many hailing it as one of the finest films ever made.