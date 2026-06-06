(PHOTOS) Inside KL Rahul's Luxury Bengaluru Home Worth THIS Whopping Amount
Indian cricketer KL Rahul has transformed his success on the field into a luxurious lifestyle off it. His Bengaluru home combines elegance, comfort, and family values, making it a true personal retreat
A Luxurious Retreat Rooted in Bengaluru
KL Rahul’s Bengaluru residence showcases a side of the cricketer that fans rarely see. Located in one of the city’s upscale residential neighbourhoods, the home serves as a peaceful escape from the demands of international cricket. Designed with a balance of sophistication and warmth, the property features spacious interiors, abundant natural light, and a calming atmosphere that reflects Rahul’s personality.
The residence is more than a luxury address. Being situated in his hometown adds a deep emotional connection, making it a place where family memories and personal milestones come together.
Modern Design Meets Premium Lifestyle
The home embraces a minimalist design philosophy, blending contemporary architecture with natural elements. Warm wooden finishes, stone textures, neutral colour palettes, and thoughtfully placed indoor plants create an inviting environment throughout the property.
Several features elevate the residence into a premium lifestyle destination:
• Expansive living spaces for relaxation and entertainment
• A designer kitchen with modern aesthetics
• Curated décor and artwork that add character
• A fully equipped private gym for fitness training
• A stunning swimming pool that enhances the resort-like feel
The property also reflects Rahul’s appreciation for comfort and functionality, offering dedicated spaces that align with his interests beyond cricket.
A Valuable Asset and Family Sanctuary
As Bengaluru continues to emerge as one of India’s strongest luxury real estate markets, Rahul’s property represents both a lifestyle choice and a smart long-term investment. Premium homes in the area command significant value, making such properties highly sought-after assets. The residence is estimated to be around 8-20 crores.
However, the true significance of the residence lies in its role as a family haven. Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, have created a private space where they can enjoy quality time away from the spotlight. Following the arrival of their daughter, the home has become an even more important sanctuary, offering privacy, comfort, and a nurturing environment for family life.
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