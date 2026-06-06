KL Rahul’s Bengaluru residence showcases a side of the cricketer that fans rarely see. Located in one of the city’s upscale residential neighbourhoods, the home serves as a peaceful escape from the demands of international cricket. Designed with a balance of sophistication and warmth, the property features spacious interiors, abundant natural light, and a calming atmosphere that reflects Rahul’s personality.

The residence is more than a luxury address. Being situated in his hometown adds a deep emotional connection, making it a place where family memories and personal milestones come together.