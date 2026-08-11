Shriya Pilgaonkar has completed shooting for the found-footage horror film 'Baara Number', directed by Vir Das. She is now gearing up for the September theatrical releases of Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' and 'Mirzapur: The Film'.

Shriya Pilgaonkar has completed shooting for 'Baara Number', directed by actor-filmmaker Vir Das. Reflecting on her experience working on the project, Shriya in a press note, "I've just wrapped Baara Number, and shooting a found-footage horror film has been an exciting experience. This is my second collaboration with Vir Das and his team, and surrendering to his audacious storytelling is always rewarding. I've always loved horror, so exploring something unexpected in the genre with an incredible cast and crew was a lot of fun."

Upcoming September Releases

She added, "I'm really happy to attract diverse stories that allow me to go completely wild. Now, I'm looking forward to the theatrical releases of Mirzapur: The Film and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan this September."

Following the completion of 'Baara Number', Pilgaonkar is preparing for two high-profile theatrical releases scheduled for September. She will star in Priyadarshan's directorial thriller Haiwaan, appearing alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Additionally, she will feature in Mirzapur: The Film, the theatrical feature adaptation based on the hit crime franchise.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. The film is slated to release in cinemas on September 4. (ANI)