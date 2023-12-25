Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunil Shetty wishes wife Mana Shetty on wedding anniversary; daughter Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures

    Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary, marked by a heartfelt Instagram post from Suniel. Daughter Athiya Shetty shared unseen pictures

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

    Suniel Shetty celebrated his 41st wedding anniversary with his wife, Mana Shetty, and their daughter, Athiya Shetty, shared heartfelt wishes along with some unseen pictures. The Bollywood actor expressed his love for Mana by posting a sweet note and a picture of the couple enjoying a peaceful moment on a couch during the golden hour.

    In his Instagram post, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Happy happy anniversary wifey. Locked, knotted, tangled, and tied to each other for 41 years now. You will forever be my always!!” The post reflected the enduring love and commitment the couple shares after over four decades of marriage.

    Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories to share two adorable unseen pictures of her parents. In the first photo, Suniel Shetty embraces Mana Shetty while she laughs heartily. Athiya captioned the picture, “Happy anniversary to my definition of love, trust, and friendship.”

    The second monochrome picture shared by Athiya captured a moment from her parents' engagement ceremony nearly four decades ago. With a white heart emoji, the Hero actress conveyed the significance of the precious moment in her parents' journey.

    Following Suniel Shetty's post, several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Archana Puran Singh extended her wishes, writing, “Happyyyyyy Anniversary Mana and Suniel. God bless you with togetherness and love always!!” Tanishaa Mukerji and Rahul Dev also wished the couple a happy anniversary, with Yuvika Chaudhary expressing her greetings as well.

    Before tying the knot, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty were in a relationship for nine years. Despite facing opposition from their parents, the couple, in an interview, revealed that they believed they were made for each other. Suniel Shetty recounted, “They had us believe that we are getting married. So, because we were serious and that is why mentally we got in that frame of mind where I started saying I don’t care. I think it is very uncanny. But that is how it happened, and we believed that we were made for each other. And that is the way it is.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 8:16 AM IST
