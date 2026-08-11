The trailer for Prime Video's 'Drawn Together', starring Ester Exposito and Hugo Diego Garcia, has been released. The romantic thriller is based on Mercedes Ron's successful duology and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 9.

The trailer of Prime Video's project 'Drawn Together' was released on Tuesday. The film is based on the successful duology Enfrentados (Drawn Together and Drawn Apart) written by New York Times and international best-selling author Mercedes Ron. In addition, new images from this romantic thriller were released, starring Ester Exposito (Venus) and Hugo Diego Garcia (The Substance).

Star-Studded Cast and Plot Details

The cast is completed by Eric Masip (Through My Window) as Ivan, Pablo Molinero (A Private Affair) as Alejandro, Zoe Bonafonte (The 47) as Gabriela, Lluis Homar (Los Abrazos Rotos) as Logan, and Joaquin Ferreira (Club de Cuervos) as Ray.

Official synopsis read, "Marfil Cortes, daughter of a Spanish business tycoon, sees her perfect New York life shattered when she's suddenly kidnapped and mysteriously released. As a result, her father assigns the enigmatic Sebastian Moore as her bodyguard. Despite her fierce independence and his professional distance, they find themselves drawn to each other. Sebastian's mysterious and reserved nature and her untamed spirit and noble heart will start to breach their carefully guarded walls. As they return to Spain and dangerous threats emerge, they must navigate a world where nothing-and no one-is what they seem."

Production and Premiere

Drawn Together and Drawn Apart are produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers, Oscar Pedraza (Patria, Vivir Sin Permiso) as director, and Sofia Cuenca (Culpa Tuya, Culpa Nuestra) as screenwriter. Drawn Together and Drawn Apart mark the third stage of collaboration between Prime Video and bestselling author Mercedes Ron, following the adaptations of her popular Culpables trilogy and Tell Me Softly.

Drawn Together will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 9. (ANI)