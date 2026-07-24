The living room combines modern aesthetics with a relaxed atmosphere. Wooden wall panelling surrounds a large wall-mounted television, adding warmth and depth to the space. A spacious cream-coloured sofa with textured cushions creates a comfortable seating area, while a lounge chair placed beside the window offers a peaceful reading spot.

A coffee table decorated with trays, glasses and everyday essentials gives the room a lived-in feel instead of looking overly styled. One of the biggest highlights is the piano placed in the corner, reflecting Amaal Malik's deep connection with music and creativity.