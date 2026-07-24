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(PHOTOS) Inside Amaal Malik’s Mumbai Home: A Warm Blend of Luxury, Comfort and Music
Music composer and singer Amaal Malik recently offered fans a glimpse inside his Mumbai home. Designed with warm interiors, elegant décor and a relaxing green balcony, the residence reflects his personal style and love for comfort
A Warm Living Room Designed for Comfort
The living room combines modern aesthetics with a relaxed atmosphere. Wooden wall panelling surrounds a large wall-mounted television, adding warmth and depth to the space. A spacious cream-coloured sofa with textured cushions creates a comfortable seating area, while a lounge chair placed beside the window offers a peaceful reading spot.
A coffee table decorated with trays, glasses and everyday essentials gives the room a lived-in feel instead of looking overly styled. One of the biggest highlights is the piano placed in the corner, reflecting Amaal Malik's deep connection with music and creativity.
A Balcony Filled with Greenery and a Modern Kitchen
The living room opens into a balcony that has been transformed into a peaceful green retreat. Tall palms and tropical plants surround the seating area, creating a refreshing escape from the busy city outside. Black wicker chairs provide a simple yet comfortable setting for enjoying tea, reading or spending quiet evenings.
The kitchen follows a sleek contemporary design with dark cabinets paired with light countertops and backsplashes. Pendant lights above the breakfast counter create a warm ambience, while stylish bar stools make the counter a practical space for casual meals and conversations.
Who Is Amaal Malik?
Amaal Malik is one of the leading music composers and singers in the Hindi film industry. He began his journey as a film composer with Jai Ho and gained widespread popularity with songs such as Sooraj Dooba Hain, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Chal Wahan Jaate Hain and Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main.
Over the years, he has composed music for several successful films and earned multiple honours, including Mirchi Music Awards, IIFA Awards and Filmfare Awards. With a career spanning more than a decade, Amaal Malik continues to remain one of Bollywood's most recognised music composers. He also appeared on Bigg Boss 19, where he finished as the fourth runner-up.
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