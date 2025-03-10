(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor to Rekha and others attend award show in style

Published: Mar 10, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

IIFA 2025:  Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit to Rekha and other Bollywood celebs attend award function in style. Let's check out their glam attires

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked glam in this Tarun Tahiliani bling fish-tail lehenga at IIFA 2025 looking gorgeous


Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor rocked his dapper look at the IIFA 2025 green carpet in Blue velvet sherwaani. The 'Jab We Met' star looked glam

Rekha

Rekha was dressed in her quintessential gold zari Kanjeevaram. She exuded confidence in her mustard Kanjeevaram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon bagged the Best actress at IIFA digital awards for her film 'Do Patti'. She rocked a white ensemble last night

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked glam in this orange-red statin dress at IIFA 2025. She re-created her 'Dil To Pagal Hai' moment with Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar

Karan Johar lookeed dapper in this black ensemble. His film 'Nadaaniyan' recently released on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan joked about other directors re-releasing their films whereas he re-released Saif Ali Khan referring to the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked glam in this off-shoulder dark maroon gown and paired the outfit with diamond choker and bracelet

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan sported his Aashiqui 3 look and wore a whole black ensemble at last night's IIFA award show in Jaipur

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature 'adaab'; looks dapper in all-black ensemble

