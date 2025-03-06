WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Katrina Kaif has once again demonstrated that she is not only one of Bollywood’s most cherished stars but also an ideal daughter-in-law. A video of her dancing to Sasural Genda Phool from Delhi-6 at a friend’s wedding has gone viral, leaving fans enchanted by her grace, expressions, and charm.

Draped in a stunning blue lehenga, Katrina exuded elegance as she performed flawlessly coordinated dance moves. Her radiant smile and graceful twirls captivated the audience, making her the highlight of the evening. The folk-inspired Bollywood song, known for its playful take on marital life, added to the charm of her performance. Fans were quick to appreciate her effortless elegance, with many calling her “grace personified.”

Since tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina has seamlessly embraced her new family, often seen taking part in Punjabi traditions and festivities with her in-laws. Whether it is family gatherings or festival celebrations, she has blended into the Kaushal household with warmth and ease. Her recent dance performance was seen as a heartfelt tribute to her journey as a married woman.

Recently, Katrina accompanied her mother-in-law to Maha Kumbh 2025, where she participated in a holy dip. In an interaction with ANI, she expressed her gratitude for being part of the experience, stating that she felt fortunate to be there. She described herself as happy and grateful and mentioned meeting Swami Chidanand Saraswati, from whom she sought blessings. Katrina further shared that she was just beginning to immerse herself in the experience and admired the energy, beauty, and significance of the event. She looked forward to spending the entire day there.

Katrina also actively celebrates festivals like Karva Chauth and Holi, while the Kaushal family reciprocates by joining her in Christmas celebrations, reflecting their close-knit bond.

On the professional front, one of Katrina’s most loved films, Namastey London, is set to return to cinemas. Fans are excited about revisiting the romance and nostalgia of the film, in which she starred alongside Akshay Kumar. Following Akshay’s announcement of the re-release, Katrina expressed her enthusiasm by liking the post.

Akshay had shared on Instagram that he was thrilled to announce the re-release of Namastey London on the big screen on Holi, 14th March. He invited fans to relive the magic, memorable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with Katrina Kaif once again.

For those unfamiliar with the film, Namastey London tells the story of Jazz, a modern Indian woman raised in London, whose father compels her into an arranged marriage with Arjun, a sensible and grounded farmer. The film’s emotional journey, exploring love and duty, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

