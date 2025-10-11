(PHOTOS) Hina Khan Shares Glimpses of her FIRST Karwa Chauth with Rocky Jaiswal
Karwa Chauth 2025: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in 2025, sharing heartwarming glimpses from their celebration. Their affectionate gestures and emotional tributes have won the internet’s heart
Couple Celebrates First Karwa Chauth Post Marriage
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who tied the knot in June 2025, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together. The couple marked the occasion with traditional rituals and heartfelt moments, making fans gush over their chemistry.
A Gesture That Broke Gender Stereotypes
One of the most talked-about moments was when Rocky bent down to touch Hina’s feet. The gesture, seen as reversing traditional gender roles, sparked admiration across social media for its symbol of mutual respect and equality.
Stunning Traditional Looks
The duo was seen dressed in elegant ethnic wear. Hina wore a red salwar suit paired with an embroidered dupatta and gold jewellery, while Rocky complemented her look. The photos captured them smiling, holding hands, and sharing candid moments.
Symbolic Details and Intimate Moments
A series of pictures showed their emotional bond — from holding hands under the night sky to a tender kiss on the cheek. In one striking image, Rocky’s palm bore their wedding date, “04.06.08,” symbolizing their enduring connection.
Heartfelt Note from Rocky Jaiswal
Rocky expressed deep gratitude towards Hina in an emotional post. He reflected that his life became divine when she accepted him completely, describing her as a divine presence whose love brings him peace and purpose.
Hina Khan’s Message on Love and Companionship
Sharing unseen photos, Hina expressed that true love thrives when hearts are genuine. She emphasized how their bond deepens with each festival and celebration, cherishing their companionship as the foundation of happiness.