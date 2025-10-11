- Home
Karwa Chauth 2025: Parineeti Chopra, who is soon expecting motherhood, shared pictures of her intimate Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Raghav Chadha. Let's check out the pictures
Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child with her husband Raghav Chadha, celebrated Karwa Chauth in a warm and traditional manner. The actress shared glimpses from the occasion on social media, showing the couple’s heartfelt participation in the rituals.
Karwa Chauth Ritual
In the shared pictures, Parineeti was seen observing the traditional practice of viewing her husband through a sieve after moonrise. Dressed elegantly in ethnic attire, she held a diya on the channi while looking lovingly at Raghav, who reciprocated with a smile as he held a thali. The couple’s happiness was evident as they marked their second Karwa Chauth together.
Special Touches and Personal Moments
Another image captured the two laughing together, reflecting their easy chemistry. A close-up shot revealed Parineeti’s customised jutti, crafted specially for the occasion and featuring the couple’s initials—P and R—along with their wedding date, September 24, 2023.
Expression Of Love
Parineeti expressed her affection for Raghav through a caption that called him her “moon” and her love. The post quickly gained attention online, with fans filling the comments with good wishes and heart emojis for the soon-to-be parents.
Parineeti and Raghav got married in 2023 and they shared their pregnancy news in August this year.