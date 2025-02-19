(PHOTOS) Anjali Arora at Mahakumbh 2025: Kacha Badam girl takes holy dip at Prayagraj with boyfriend

Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh and shared pictures. Social media users reacted with mixed comments and jokes.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

Famous as Kacha Badam girl, Anjali Arora also arrived at Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. She shared several photos and videos on her Instagram. People are reacting and commenting on her photos.

budget 2025
article_image2

Anjali Arora arrived with her boyfriend to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. She shared photos of taking a dip in the Sangam.

article_image3

Seeing Anjali Arora's photos, one user wrote - After eating 72 mice, the cat went on a pilgrimage. Another wrote - Your sins won't be washed away even after bathing with acid. Others also commented similarly.

article_image4

On Anjali Arora's post, one person wrote - God knows what level your sins are at. Another said - Now she's also gone to wash away her sins. One wrote - She has polluted the water.

article_image5

On Anjali Arora's photos, one person wrote - Even the Ganges has become dirty. Another wrote - The water has been polluted. One wrote - Don't commit any more sins. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming film?

article_image6

Anjali Arora became famous with the song Kacha Badam. After this, an MMS of her was leaked, which caused a lot of controversy. However, Anjali said that she was not in that MMS. Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia barred from airing any more shows on YouTube

article_image7

According to reports, Anjali Arora will soon be seen playing the role of Sita. Anjali is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat's Bharuch- Watch Video NTI

Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat’s Bharuch | Watch Video

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg NTI

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg

Jesus Christ Superstar: Cynthia Erivo takes on the role of Jesus in epic film adaptation NTI

Jesus Christ Superstar: Cynthia Erivo takes on the role of Jesus in epic film adaptation

WWE Shocker: Three times referees secretly helped wrestlers in the ring

WWE Shocker: Three times referees secretly helped wrestlers in the ring

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

Recent Stories

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today ATG

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today

PHOTOS Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever' RBA

PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check ATG

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelines anr

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon