(PHOTOS) Anjali Arora at Mahakumbh 2025: Kacha Badam girl takes holy dip at Prayagraj with boyfriend

Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh and shared pictures. Social media users reacted with mixed comments and jokes.

Famous as Kacha Badam girl, Anjali Arora also arrived at Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. She shared several photos and videos on her Instagram. People are reacting and commenting on her photos.

Anjali Arora arrived with her boyfriend to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. She shared photos of taking a dip in the Sangam.

Seeing Anjali Arora's photos, one user wrote - After eating 72 mice, the cat went on a pilgrimage. Another wrote - Your sins won't be washed away even after bathing with acid. Others also commented similarly.

On Anjali Arora's post, one person wrote - God knows what level your sins are at. Another said - Now she's also gone to wash away her sins. One wrote - She has polluted the water.

On Anjali Arora's photos, one person wrote - Even the Ganges has become dirty. Another wrote - The water has been polluted. One wrote - Don't commit any more sins.

Anjali Arora became famous with the song Kacha Badam. After this, an MMS of her was leaked, which caused a lot of controversy. However, Anjali said that she was not in that MMS.

According to reports, Anjali Arora will soon be seen playing the role of Sita. Anjali is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos.

