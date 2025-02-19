Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming film? Details inside

Jhanvi Kapoor to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming film. This marks a significant collaboration for the Tollywood stars.

Atlee, a director in Kollywood, has directed four films in Tamil: Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, all of which were box office hits. Following their success, he moved to Bollywood and directed Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which grossed over ₹1000 crore in 2023.

Atlee Moves to Tollywood

After Jawan's success, Atlee's demand in Bollywood increased. While he was rumored to direct Salman Khan, he has now moved to Tollywood for a film with Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun and Atlee Team Up

Anticipation is high for Allu Arjun's first collaboration with Atlee after the success of Pushpa 2. While Anirudh was expected to compose the music, Sai Abhyankar has reportedly been signed.

Jhanvi Kapoor as the Heroine

Jhanvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, will reportedly star opposite Allu Arjun. Having debuted in Telugu cinema with Devara, she is also working on Buchi Babu Sana's film with Ram Charan. This new role makes her a busy actress in Tollywood.

