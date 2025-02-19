Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming film? Details inside

Jhanvi Kapoor to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming film.  This marks a significant collaboration for the Tollywood stars.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 9:28 AM IST

Atlee, a director in Kollywood, has directed four films in Tamil: Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, all of which were box office hits. Following their success, he moved to Bollywood and directed Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which grossed over ₹1000 crore in 2023.

budget 2025
article_image2

Atlee Moves to Tollywood

After Jawan's success, Atlee's demand in Bollywood increased. While he was rumored to direct Salman Khan, he has now moved to Tollywood for a film with Allu Arjun.

 

article_image3

Allu Arjun and Atlee Team Up

Anticipation is high for Allu Arjun's first collaboration with Atlee after the success of Pushpa 2. While Anirudh was expected to compose the music, Sai Abhyankar has reportedly been signed.

article_image4

Jhanvi Kapoor as the Heroine

Jhanvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, will reportedly star opposite Allu Arjun. Having debuted in Telugu cinema with Devara, she is also working on Buchi Babu Sana's film with Ram Charan. This new role makes her a busy actress in Tollywood.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat's Bharuch- Watch Video NTI

Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat’s Bharuch | Watch Video

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg NTI

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg

Jesus Christ Superstar: Cynthia Erivo takes on the role of Jesus in epic film adaptation NTI

Jesus Christ Superstar: Cynthia Erivo takes on the role of Jesus in epic film adaptation

WWE Shocker: Three times referees secretly helped wrestlers in the ring

WWE Shocker: Three times referees secretly helped wrestlers in the ring

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

Recent Stories

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today ATG

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today

PHOTOS Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever' RBA

PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check ATG

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelines anr

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon