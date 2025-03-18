Photos: Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa's Son's Grand Naming Ceremony

Read Full Gallery

Here are the photos from the naming ceremony of Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa's son!

Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa participated in the naming ceremony. The naming ceremony took place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bangalore, traditionally.

Ambareesh got this cradle from Kalghatgi for Yash's daughter Ayra; now it belongs to Abhishek's son. Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa look beautiful, happy at their son's naming ceremony!

The 'Little Rebel Star' has arrived, and Abhishek Ambareesh begins to murmur the moniker in his son's ear.

Fashion designer Prasad Bidappa, Aviva Bidappa's father, brought a number of Bollywood actresses to Sandalwood.

The naming ceremony of Abhishek and Aviva’s son was a private event, with only close family members and friends in attendance.

Abhishek Ambareesh is ready for his son's naming ceremony; the actor looks dashing! Abhishek and Aviva performed the naming ceremony simply and beautifully.

Amarnath was Ambareesh's original name. He changed his name to Ambareesh after joining the film business. The grandson's name was originally Rana, then Amar and Ambareesh were added. Actors Kiccha Sudeep and Priya sent the Ambi family's youngster a package of dolls.

Ambareesh's grandson, Abhishek's son Rana Amar Ambareesh, anointing the idol of God. Ambareesh isn't physically here; he'd be so happy to see his grandson!

Darshan, an actor, was expected to attend Sumalatha's grandson's naming ceremony today, but he did not go.

Darshan, who would attend every occasion at Sumalatha's home, has caused a lot of debate this time. Darshan's absence has led to questions regarding his ties with the Ambareesh family.

