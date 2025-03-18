Photos: Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa's Son's Grand Naming Ceremony

Here are the photos from the naming ceremony of Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa's son! 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa participated in the naming ceremony. The naming ceremony took place at the JW Marriott Hotel in Bangalore, traditionally.

article_image2

Ambareesh got this cradle from Kalghatgi for Yash's daughter Ayra; now it belongs to Abhishek's son. Abhishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa look beautiful, happy at their son's naming ceremony!


article_image3

The 'Little Rebel Star' has arrived, and Abhishek Ambareesh begins to murmur the moniker in his son's ear.

article_image4

Fashion designer Prasad Bidappa, Aviva Bidappa's father, brought a number of Bollywood actresses to Sandalwood.

article_image5

The naming ceremony of Abhishek and Aviva’s son was a private event, with only close family members and friends in attendance.

article_image6

Abhishek Ambareesh is ready for his son's naming ceremony; the actor looks dashing! Abhishek and Aviva performed the naming ceremony simply and beautifully.

article_image7

Amarnath was Ambareesh's original name. He changed his name to Ambareesh after joining the film business. The grandson's name was originally Rana, then Amar and Ambareesh were added. Actors Kiccha Sudeep and Priya sent the Ambi family's youngster a package of dolls.

article_image8

Ambareesh's grandson, Abhishek's son Rana Amar Ambareesh, anointing the idol of God. Ambareesh isn't physically here; he'd be so happy to see his grandson! 

article_image9

Darshan, an actor, was expected to attend Sumalatha's grandson's naming ceremony today, but he did not go.

article_image10

Darshan, who would attend every occasion at Sumalatha's home, has caused a lot of debate this time. Darshan's absence has led to questions regarding his ties with the Ambareesh family.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress NTI

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress

Video Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH) RBA

Video: Tejasswi Prakash's mother used to sell onions for money; actress recalls financial struggles (WATCH)

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards NTI

Lady Gaga calls out 'ageism' in the music industry with powerful speech at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple Hs Leadership

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Have Struggled Under Triple H’s Leadership

Recent Stories

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress NTI

Asian Film Awards 2025: 'All We Imagine As Light' wins best film, Shahana Goswami awarded best actress

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010 HRD

IPL 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin recalls MS Dhoni's mastermind bowling tactic in 2010

Control your mind: 5 proven strategies to discipline your brain MEG

Control your mind: 6 proven strategies to discipline your brain

BREAKING: PM Modi's letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India" shk

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders iwh

Tamannaah Bhatia Blouse Designs: Deep Square Neck for Broad Shoulders

Recent Videos

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon
Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Congress' Waddetiwar Says Nagpur Violence 'Government-Sponsored Incident' | Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Karnataka Pulse | 4% Muslim Quota Sparked Controversy, BJP Calls It 'Unconstitutional Misadventure'

Video Icon
'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

'Maha Vikas Aghadi Behind Nagpur Violence': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat|Aurangzeb's Tomb Row

Video Icon