Does Hamas pay its fighters to wage war against Israel?

World News
On Tuesday, March 18, Israel's airstrike on Gaza left over 400 casualties, breaking the ceasefire.
Israel claims the strike targeted a planned Hamas attack. Active in Gaza since 2007, Hamas is considered Israel's biggest enemy.
Hamas reportedly has 25,000 fighters trained to launch drone missiles. In October 2023, they breached Israel's security barrier.
Forbes reports that Hamas raises $700 million annually through donations and levies, used for weapons and fighter training.
Reports suggest that Hamas receives funds from countries like Iran and also steals weapons.
Hamas does not pay monthly salaries to its fighters but covers all their expenses.
If a Hamas fighter is killed, their family reportedly receives ₹1.6 million and a house.
Hamas recruits fighters on a contract basis and reportedly offers ₹8 lakh and a house for capturing an Israeli.
