World News

Does Hamas pay its fighters to wage war against Israel?

Israel's airstrike on Gaza

On Tuesday, March 18, Israel's airstrike on Gaza left over 400 casualties, breaking the ceasefire.

What did Israel breach ceasefire deal?

Israel claims the strike targeted a planned Hamas attack. Active in Gaza since 2007, Hamas is considered Israel's biggest enemy.

How many Hamas fighters are there?

Hamas reportedly has 25,000 fighters trained to launch drone missiles. In October 2023, they breached Israel's security barrier.

How strong is Hamas?

Forbes reports that Hamas raises $700 million annually through donations and levies, used for weapons and fighter training.

How does Hamas obtain its weapons?

Reports suggest that Hamas receives funds from countries like Iran and also steals weapons.

Does Hamas pay its fighters?

Hamas does not pay monthly salaries to its fighters but covers all their expenses.

What about Hamas fighter's family?

If a Hamas fighter is killed, their family reportedly receives ₹1.6 million and a house.

Reward for capturing an Israeli

Hamas recruits fighters on a contract basis and reportedly offers ₹8 lakh and a house for capturing an Israeli.

Sunita Williams' homecoming: Food, water astronauts can carry to space

Who is Sunita Williams' Husband? Read her family details, Indian Root

Sunita Williams' homecoming: Know her salary, net worth, other details

BLA's dare to Pakistan Army: Prove Jaffar Express hostage release