De Villiers to Dhoni: Who has most 'Man of the Match' awards in IPL?

Sports
The IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22. Here’s a look at the players with the most 'Man of the Match' awards.
AB de Villiers, known for his explosive batting, has won 25 'Man of the Match' awards while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chris Gayle, known for his IPL dominance, has won 22 'Man of the Match' awards while playing for multiple teams.
Rohit Sharma has had an impressive IPL career, winning 19 'Man of the Match' awards for Mumbai Indians.
David Warner is known for his explosive batting in the IPL, winning 18 'Player of the Match' awards.
MS Dhoni, legendary player and ex-captain of Chennai Super Kings, has won 17 'Man of the Match' awards in the IPL.
Barcelona or Juventus: Szczesny says THIS club is more satisfying
Virat Kohli: 5 habits of Team India star batter you can adopt
IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Pat Cummins - Salary of all 10 captains
Football recap: Trophy droughts end, title races heat up across Europe