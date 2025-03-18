Sports

De Villiers to Dhoni: Who has most 'Man of the Match' awards in IPL?

IPL 2025 loading

The IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22. Here’s a look at the players with the most 'Man of the Match' awards.

1. AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers, known for his explosive batting, has won 25 'Man of the Match' awards while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, known for his IPL dominance, has won 22 'Man of the Match' awards while playing for multiple teams.

3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has had an impressive IPL career, winning 19 'Man of the Match' awards for Mumbai Indians.

4. David Warner

David Warner is known for his explosive batting in the IPL, winning 18 'Player of the Match' awards.

5. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, legendary player and ex-captain of Chennai Super Kings, has won 17 'Man of the Match' awards in the IPL.

