Phone Bhoot first review: Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal called the film 'Pagalpan'

Phone Bhoot movie review: Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and shared Katrina Kaif's film review. Phone Bhoot also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky Kaushal has already seen wifey Katrina Kaif's new film 'Phone Bhoot,' which is set to be released this Friday, and he is quite impressed. The actor turned to his Instagram account to express his thoughts on the film. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi also appear in Phone Bhoot.



Vicky, along with Katrina attended the film’s screening in Mumbai on Monday (Oct 31) , and was all praise for the movie. Sharing Phone Bhoot poster, Vicky wrote, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you."



Vicky also tagged Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant on his Insta story and added a heart and a ghost emoji. Gurmmeet Singh directed Phone Bhoot, which was co-written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, produced the film. The film is set to be released in theatres on November 4, 2022.



Siddhant, Katrina, and Ishaan promoted their film by appearing on Bigg Boss 16 and Koffee with Karan Season 7 and making some amusing disclosures about each other. Siddhant recently told a news website about how much fun he had working with Katrina, saying, "I would say, it's fantastic working with her."



She may appear to be harmless, yet she is a trickster. She used to prank us a lot because we were both juniors. It was a pleasure to work with her; she was kind and caring. I learned a lot from her. I believe she is one of the most dedicated actresses I have ever worked with."

