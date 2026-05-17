A memorial chowk named after legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas was inaugurated in Mumbai on his 75th birth anniversary. The site features a mural and a QR code portal, with family and industry members paying emotional tributes.

With his soulful voice and timeless ghazals, legendary singer Pankaj Udhas carved a special place in the hearts of millions across generations. From iconic tracks like 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhar' to several melodious ghazals, the Padma Bhushan awardee remained one of the most loved and respected voices in Indian music until his passing in 2024.

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'Pankaj Udhas Chowk' Inaugurated in Mumbai

Family, friends and members of the film industry gathered in Mumbai for the inauguration of "Padma Bhushan Pankaj Udhas Chowk" on the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. The memorial site also features a mural and a QR code-based digital portal showcasing milestones from the late singer's life and career.

'He Was My Best Friend': Daughter Nayaab Udhas

Speaking at the inauguration, Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab Udhas became emotional while remembering her father and thanked the authorities and organisers for honouring his legacy. "I would like to thank BMC, Mangal Prabhat Lodha Ji, Lodha Foundation team.... Everyone has worked so passionately," she told ANI. Calling the tribute deeply personal for the family, she added, "His entire life was spent in Mumbai, so I think it was a give back from our family to him. He was not just my father, but he was my best friend, critic, guide, everything."

Nayaab also recalled the late singer's philanthropic work for children suffering from cancer and thalassemia. "His entire life, he worked for children suffering from cancer and Thalassemia. Through 'Khazana - A Festival of Ghazals' and many other programmes, he raised funds for both causes for nearly 45 years," she said. Reva Udhas also thanked the Maharashtra government and civic authorities for commemorating the singer in such a prominent location. "This occasion is not only for one day, but forever. It is a very prime spot. I think his contribution deserves to be etched in stone," she said.

Artists and Dignitaries Pay Tribute

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the memorial is a tribute to an artist who remained deeply connected to Mumbai throughout his life. "Today is Udhas ji's birthday. He lived in this area all his life. His family wanted him to stay here forever and this was made possible with everyone's support," Lodha said.

Singer Sonu Nigam remembered the late ghazal maestro as an artist who left a lasting impact on generations of musicians. "Pankaj ji was a very good person. Sometimes it happens that you are a great artist, but to also be such a wonderful human being is a rare combination," he said.

Singer Papon also paid tribute to the late singer and said he still feels emotionally connected to him. "It doesn't feel like he has passed away. Today, I felt that he was here," Papon said, recalling Pankaj Udhas' warmth and encouragement towards younger artists. "He gave me a lot of love and invited me to sing at Khazana festival. The way he believed in me, I saw everything in his words," he added.

Actor Anup Soni said the memorial was a fitting tribute to a legendary voice. "It is very important for the country to remember such artists. Whenever I heard his music, it felt special. I am very happy that he is remembered like this," he said.

A Digital Gateway to His Legacy

The mural also includes a QR code that allows visitors to explore Pankaj Udhas' musical journey, achievements and unreleased archival content through a dedicated digital portal.

Remembering Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. In addition to ghazals, he was well-known for his film work. In 1980, he gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album 'Aahat'. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more. Some of his popular renditions are 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

He breathed his last on February 26, 2024. He was 72. (ANI)