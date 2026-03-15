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Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: RRR to Gangubai Kathiawadi-5 movies that made her the Box Office Queen
Alia Bhatt has turned 33! She was born on March 15, 1993, in Mumbai to the famous producer-director Mahesh Bhatt. You know, Alia always dreamt of becoming a heroine since she was a child.
Alia Bhatt's career
Alia Bhatt started her acting career with the film *Student of the Year*. Her very first film was a blockbuster! After that, she delivered many hit films one after another. We're telling you about her 5 highest-grossing movies that made her the box office queen.
Gully Boy
Alia Bhatt's 2019 film *Gully Boy* was a superhit. Made on a budget of ₹75 crore, the film did a business of ₹234 crore at the box office.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt's film *Gangubai Kathiawadi*, which came out in 2022, completely smashed the box office. The film was made on a budget of ₹100 crore and did business worth ₹209.77 crore.
RRR
In 2022 itself, Alia Bhatt's film *RRR* was released. This movie, made on a budget of ₹500 crore, earned a massive ₹1387 crore at the box office with its bumper earnings.
Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt's film *Brahmastra*, released in 2022, had a budget of ₹375 crore. The film shook the box office, earning ₹431 crore.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Alia Bhatt's film *Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani* came out in 2023. The film was made on a budget of ₹160 crore and earned ₹356.61 crore.
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