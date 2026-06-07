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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Crosses Rs. 200 Crore World Wide Despite Controversy
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite ongoing discussions surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character and the film's presentation, Ram Charan's Peddi continues its impressive theatrical run, crossing major box office milestones within just 3 days
Peddi Surpasses Rs 125 Crore India Net Collection
Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest box office performers of the year. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore India net mark within three days and added another strong day at the ticket windows on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip
According to trade estimates, Peddi earned Rs 28.85 crore net on Day 3, registering a healthy increase from its Day 2 collection of Rs 26.90 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 125.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 149.07 crore. The Telugu version remains the film's biggest strength, contributing the majority of the earnings across all languages.
Overseas Performance Pushes Worldwide Total Near Rs 200 Crore
The film is not only performing well domestically but is also attracting audiences overseas. Peddi collected an estimated Rs 8 crore from international markets on its third day, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 42 crore.
As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 191.07 crore, placing it within touching distance of the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone. Industry observers believe the film could comfortably cross that mark if the current trend continues through the weekend and into the weekdays.
Controversy Around Janhvi Kapoor's Role Continues Online
While the film enjoys commercial success, discussions surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma continue to dominate social media conversations. Recently, alleged screenshots shared by fan accounts surfaced online, claiming that the actor had objected to certain camera angles used during filming.
The messages, which have not been independently verified, also suggested that co-star Ram Charan supported her concerns during production. The controversy gained further attention after director Buchi Babu Sana addressed audience criticism publicly.
In his statement, the filmmaker acknowledged the feedback received from viewers and assured audiences that the concerns were being taken seriously. He emphasised that cinema should never make viewers uncomfortable and confirmed that modifications would be made to portions of the film that had attracted criticism.
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