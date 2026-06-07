Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi has emerged as one of the biggest box office performers of the year. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore India net mark within three days and added another strong day at the ticket windows on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 2: Ram Charan Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide Despite Dip

According to trade estimates, Peddi earned Rs 28.85 crore net on Day 3, registering a healthy increase from its Day 2 collection of Rs 26.90 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 125.25 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 149.07 crore. The Telugu version remains the film's biggest strength, contributing the majority of the earnings across all languages.