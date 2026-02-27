Actor Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has filed a divorce petition in a Chennai court, accusing the TVK chief of infidelity. The petition alleges an 'adulterous relationship' with an actress since 2021, leading to their separation and her living apart.

In a shocking turn of events, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's wife Sankgeetha has filed a petition for divorce against him in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. This comes amid reports that Sankgeetha has been living separately from her husband.

Divorce Petition Cites Infidelity and Betrayal

As per the divorce petition, Sankgeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sankgeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress," the petition further continued.

Sankgeetha also alleged that the actress regularly posted pictures of her outings with the actor on social media. "The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them," she added.

A Look at Vijay and Sankgeetha's Relationship

Vijay and Sankgeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to son Jason and daughter Dhivya.